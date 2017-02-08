Milpitas: Councilmana s daughter escapes kidnappers
Milpitas City Councilman Garry Barbadillo had to abruptly leave Tuesday's council meeting after learning his teen daughter was kidnapped by two men from their Parktown home, but was able to escape without serious injury. "My daughter was kidnapped and forcedly taken from our house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milpitas Post.
