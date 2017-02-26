Michael Tyree jail death: Jury questionnaire probes attitudes about police in upcoming murder trial

Jereh Lubrin, 29, Matthew Farris, 27, and Rafael Rodriguez, 27, from left, attend their preliminary hearing for murder and assault charges at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 29, 2016. They are Santa Clara County correctional deputies who are accused of beating to death Michael Tyree, an inmate at the Santa Clara County Jail on Aug. 26, 2015, and also accused of beating inmate Juan Villa.

