'Making of a Gangsta' film to be shown
"Making of a Gangsta," a movie featuring gang members explaining why they joined gangs, will be shown at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Santa Clara County Office of Education, 1290 Ridder Park Dr., San Jose. Film Director Adam T. Ybarra, a native of East San Jose and former team chaplain for the Oakland Raiders, will introduce the film and discuss it afterward.
