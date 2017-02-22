Hundreds flee rising floodwaters in S...

Hundreds flee rising floodwaters in San Jose as mandatory evacuation orders are widened

12 hrs ago

Historic flooding worsened in San Jose late Tuesday as the banks of Santa Clara County's longest creek continued to overflow, inundating apartment buildings and mobile homes and forcing hundreds of residents to flee. "This is a once-in-a-100-year flood event," National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass said, referring to Coyote Creek's surging height in South San Jose.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 22 at 11:20AM PST

