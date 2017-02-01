Highlight Reel: Week's top basketball...

Highlight Reel: Week's top basketball performances

Ayla Elam, Head-Royce: Pulled down 15 rebounds to go with 10 points in a 37-29 victory against Valley Christian-Dublin and 23 points with 19 rebounds and five assists in a 60-34 win over Redwood Christian. Damari Milstead, Moreau Catholic: Scored 25 points with five assists and five steals in a 103-42 win over Mission San Jose and 22 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in a 74-55 victory against Irvington.

