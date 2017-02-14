Fremont man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting
Baraonngaue was allegedly seen getting out of a black 2002 Mitsubishi Galant after a solo collision on South Main Street between Great Mall Parkway and South Abel Street and running toward the Ilara Apartments. Police arriving to the scene heard a gunshot and saw a car speed away from the apartments, starting a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into another vehicle on South Abel Street and Serra Way.
