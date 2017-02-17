Flooding Concerns Ramp Up as Powerful Storm Hits Bay Area
Heavy downpours will continue into the Monday morning commute hours and consistent rain will continue to pound the region throughout the day. The average arrival delays are nearly four hours at San Francisco International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|tewpeigh
|59
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|300
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Sad Dad
|117
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC