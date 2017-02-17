Flooding Concerns Ramp Up as Powerful...

Flooding Concerns Ramp Up as Powerful Storm Hits Bay Area

9 hrs ago

Heavy downpours will continue into the Monday morning commute hours and consistent rain will continue to pound the region throughout the day. The average arrival delays are nearly four hours at San Francisco International Airport.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 21 at 12:38PM PST

