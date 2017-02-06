Editorial: San Jose should approve police raises
The San Jose City Council can finally begin to reverse the city's seven-year decline in police force staffing. At Tuesday's meeting it should approve a contract with the police officers' union that brings pay back to competitive levels for the Bay Area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 30
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC