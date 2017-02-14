Downtown/Diridon community group plea...

Downtown/Diridon community group pleads for VTA fare integration with Caltrain, BART

At last week's Downtown/Diridon community working group meeting which reviews updates on the plans for BART to San Jose, four members of the group urged VTA staff to consider fare integration with BART and Caltrain. As the opening of new BART stations nears in Milpitas and Berryessa, passengers will need to transfer between BART and VTA to reach their destinations, and VTA is considering charging for a formerly free route connecting Diridon and Downtown as part of its Next Network service overhaul.

