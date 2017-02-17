Downed power lines across HWY 880 block traffic in San Jose
Interstate Highway 880 is closed in both directions Friday in San Jose due to downed power lines spread across the road. I880 shutdown in both directions for power lines down at Bascom and tree down on NB side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Just a mom
|58
|DL gay hook-up.
|Thu
|James
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 14
|Scott C 1420
|299
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb 7
|hemington10
|1
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan '17
|Ambrosio
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC