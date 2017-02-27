Chilly overnight temperatures bring snow to Mt. Diablo

As floodwaters overtake his street, Dominic Clark and Paul Madrigal evacuate their homes as the swollen Coyote Creek floods 21st Street in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. As floodwaters overtake his street, Dominic Clark and Paul Madrigal evacuate their homes as the swollen Coyote Creek floods 21st Street in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.