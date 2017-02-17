California braces for a new round of storms
Residents of northern and central parts of California, already drenched by weeks of rain, prepared Monday for possible flooding and landslides as another round of storms pummeled the state. More than 14 million people are under a flood warning or flash flood watch and residents have been advised to prepare for evacuations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|300
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Sad Dad
|117
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 17
|Just a mom
|58
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC