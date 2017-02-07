CA Republicans Find a New Way to Atta...

CA Republicans Find a New Way to Attack High-Speed Rail

13 hrs ago

The San Francisco Chronicle reported yesterday that all fourteen of California's Republican members of Congress signed a letter to incoming U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao asking her to refrain from giving final approval to funding the electrification of Caltrain , a commuter line serving the Bay Area. But the project they want to kill is not the long-sought modernization of Caltrain: they are aiming at high-speed rail, which would ultimately use the same rails as Caltrain in the Bay Area.

