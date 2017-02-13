CA: ACE Train Cancellation Extended Through Wednesday
Cancellation of all Altamont Corridor Express commuter trains has been extended a third day to include Wednesday, ACE announced Monday morning. In a statement, ACE cited "persistent and developing weather factors, as well as additional unforeseen service disruptions since yesterday" to extend its two-day cancellation to a third day.
