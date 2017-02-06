Broadway San Jose presents the Bodyguard
Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, is delighted to announce that the first U.S. National tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARDwill play San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from April 25-30, 2017. The performance schedule for THE BODYGUARD is as follows: Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 29 at 2* & 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 30 at 1* & 6:30 p.m. *Deborah Cox is not scheduled to perform at the matinee performances Single tickets are on-sale now online at www.ticketmaster.com , in-person at the City National Civic Box Office , or by calling 800-982-ARTS .
