Broadway San Jose presents the Bodyguard

Broadway San Jose presents the Bodyguard

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, is delighted to announce that the first U.S. National tour of the hit musical THE BODYGUARDwill play San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from April 25-30, 2017. The performance schedule for THE BODYGUARD is as follows: Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 29 at 2* & 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 30 at 1* & 6:30 p.m. *Deborah Cox is not scheduled to perform at the matinee performances Single tickets are on-sale now online at www.ticketmaster.com , in-person at the City National Civic Box Office , or by calling 800-982-ARTS .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horny Feb 3 Anonymous 2
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 07 at 9:55AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC