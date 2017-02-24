Broadway San Jose Announces 2017?18 Season, including the Rent 20TH Anniversary Tour

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, announced today the six productions that will comprise the lineup for its 2017-18 season -- Broadway's under the sea spectacular DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID , the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL , Jonathan Larson 's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR , Lincoln Center Theater 's Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's THE KING AND I , Andrew Lloyd Webber 's spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, LOVE NEVER DIES , and the breathtaking smash-hit musical FINDING NEVERLAND .

