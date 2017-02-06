Battle to save Willow Glen Trestle returns to courtroom
Friends of the Willow Glen Trestle argued in court last week that the old bridge should not be torn down because substantial evidence exists to show it is a historic structure. A group of residents fighting to save the Willow Glen Trestle from demolition returned last week for another round in court against the city of San Jose.
