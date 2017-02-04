Ban the Ban: Welcome Immigrants and Refugees at San Jose Intl Airport
Come join us to welcome our arriving Muslim and Middle Eastern brothers and sisters to San Jose! Support the heroic act of Judge Robart in lifting the ban on immigrants and refugees from the countries affected by the Executive Order. Bring signs and your positive energy! Please note this is a non-violent event.
