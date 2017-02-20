Atmospheric River Causes Mudslides And Floods, As 24 Straight Hours Of Rain Predicted
T-Storms also possible. pic.twitter.com/76fxOlEMaU The current wave of storms we were all warned about Friday is causing even more trouble for a NorCal residents still reeling from the last wave of weather, as heavy rains overnight caused still more mudslides and floods in the Bay Area and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Anonymous
|300
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Sad Dad
|117
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 17
|Just a mom
|58
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
|horny
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC