As anti-Semitic bomb threats continue...

As anti-Semitic bomb threats continue, ADL office evacuated in San Francisco

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Yesterday we received a #bombthreat at @ADL_SF . Today, we're back at work, undeterred, fighting to secure equal rights & justice for all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be... 29 min Hate Apple 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Feb 24 Mad Dad 118
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Feb 24 Morgana 302
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb 21 tewpeigh 59
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,601 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC