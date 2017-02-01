Another man sentenced in theft attemp...

Another man sentenced in theft attempt at construction site

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Almanac

Faustino Carreramorales, one of three men arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from the construction site of a hotel at 100-190 Independence Drive in Menlo Park, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading no contest Jan. 24 to one count of felony burglary. Mr. Carreramorales, 21, of San Francisco, was arrested Dec. 7 with Filimon Acosta Paredes, 26, of San Jose, and Rafael Perezmosqeda, 22, of San Jose, after a Menlo Park police officer noticed a hole in the gate surrounding the site, where a hotel, offices and parking structures are under construction by the Bohannon Development Corp. Mr. Perezmosqueda earlier pleaded no contest to two felonies, commercial burglary and grand theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,469,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC