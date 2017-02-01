Another man sentenced in theft attempt at construction site
Faustino Carreramorales, one of three men arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of attempting to steal tools from the construction site of a hotel at 100-190 Independence Drive in Menlo Park, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading no contest Jan. 24 to one count of felony burglary. Mr. Carreramorales, 21, of San Francisco, was arrested Dec. 7 with Filimon Acosta Paredes, 26, of San Jose, and Rafael Perezmosqeda, 22, of San Jose, after a Menlo Park police officer noticed a hole in the gate surrounding the site, where a hotel, offices and parking structures are under construction by the Bohannon Development Corp. Mr. Perezmosqueda earlier pleaded no contest to two felonies, commercial burglary and grand theft.
