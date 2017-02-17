Anderson Reservoir Spills Over For First Time in 11 Years
The Anderson Reservoir, which has hovered around 99 percent of its maximum capacity for the past few days, began to spill over early Saturday morning for the first time in nearly 11 years. Chuck Coppola reports.
