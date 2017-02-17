Anderson Reservoir Spills Over For Fi...

Anderson Reservoir Spills Over For First Time in 11 Years

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC Los Angeles

The Anderson Reservoir, which has hovered around 99 percent of its maximum capacity for the past few days, began to spill over early Saturday morning for the first time in nearly 11 years. Chuck Coppola reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 22 hr Anonymous 300
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Sun Sad Dad 117
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Sat Bobby Lauser 1
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Fri Just a mom 58
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business Feb 7 hemington10 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at February 20 at 9:39AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC