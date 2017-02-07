An evening of dance 'On the Edge' comes to San Jose
Diablo Ballet dancers Amanda Farris and Raymond Tilton wlll be among the performers at "On the Edge" Feb. 10-11 in San Jose. Artists from Diablo Ballet in Walnut Creek, the Nhan Ho Project in Sacramento and sjDANCEco will come together or "On the Edge," a mixed-choreography program slated for Feb. 10-11 at at the San Jose State University Dance Theater.
