An evening of dance 'On the Edge' comes to San Jose

Diablo Ballet dancers Amanda Farris and Raymond Tilton wlll be among the performers at "On the Edge" Feb. 10-11 in San Jose. Artists from Diablo Ballet in Walnut Creek, the Nhan Ho Project in Sacramento and sjDANCEco will come together or "On the Edge," a mixed-choreography program slated for Feb. 10-11 at at the San Jose State University Dance Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.