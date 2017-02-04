A San Jose man was arrested this week...

A San Jose man was arrested this week in connection with the death of his wife.

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Officers arrived shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 2100 block of Coyne Court after getting a report of a dead body. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
horny 22 hr Glocked81 2
News Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12) Jan 30 10 pin 25
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Jan 28 Going blind Not 1
News When will soggy California drop water restricti... Jan 25 Dr Guru 1
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Jan 18 Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,577 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC