Woman fatally struck by charter bus at West Valley College

A San Jose woman was struck and killed by a charter bus Tuesday evening at West Valley College in Saratoga, according to college officials. At 5:15 p.m., the bus owned by San Francisco-based Storer Coachways was traveling south on Fruitvale Avenue and turning onto Athletics Way in the southwest corner of West Valley College when it hit 51-year-old Xiaolan Lou.

