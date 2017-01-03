Woman fatally struck by charter bus a...

Woman fatally struck by charter bus at West Valley College

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A San Jose woman was struck and killed by a charter bus Tuesday evening at West Valley College in Saratoga, according to college officials. At 5:15 p.m., the bus owned by San Francisco-based Storer Coachways was traveling south on Fruitvale Avenue and turning onto Athletics Way in the southwest corner of West Valley College when it hit 51-year-old Xiaolan Lou.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) 8 hr Cody 16
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Tue Ackelly 291
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 pikay 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Dec 29 lol 87
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,966

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC