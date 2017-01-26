VTA visits Cupertino for feedback about new network
At a Jan. 18 outreach meeting at the Quinlan Community Center, more than 50 residents from Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Los Gatos, San Jose and other nearby communities came to hear the VTA's proposed changes and make suggestions to be considered before the final plan is adopted in April. According to a presentation by Jay Tyree, senior project manager with VTA, the "Next Network" plan, as VTA is calling it, aims to increase transit ridership, increase fare box recovery rate and connect the transit network to Santa Clara County BART stations opening in the fall.
