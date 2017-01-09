VTA seeks public input for integrating BART

As it prepares to integrate bus and light rail service with the forthcoming BART Silicon Valley, the Valley Transportation Authority is seeking public opinion on a draft of a plan to redesign its service network, VTA officials said Friday. After a year of gathering public opinion on local transit services, VTA Board members voted Thursday to approve the Transit Service Redesign Draft Plan, which officials said would help the system operate more efficiently and provide more options to more of the county.

