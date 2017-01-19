VTA light-rail hits car between Winch...

VTA light-rail hits car between Winchester, Campbell stations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRON 4

An accident has happened on the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail line between the Winchester and Campbell stations in Campbell on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. The collision was reported at 3:09 p.m. at South Bascom Avenue and Southwest Expressway, on the border with San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran... Wed Ron 4
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09) Jan 16 Callme TRUMP 69
San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t... Jan 16 Local 1
T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15) Jan 13 Ambrosio 2
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,113,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC