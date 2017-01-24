Volunteers, guides fan out for Silicon Valley homeless count
Teams panned out across the Silicon Valley in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, looking for tents and residential RVs, poking their heads in little nooks and out-of-the way crannies to get as accurate a count as possible for the semi-annual homeless tally. As a weekend deluge ended, the Guadalupe River was still running high and fast and there were fewer tents along its course and the ones there were on higher ground.
