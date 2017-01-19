Update on Ghostlight Project at San Jose Stage
Due to a break-in at San Jose Stage Company that has caused a momentary disruption to our facilities in addition to the unpredictable weather, tomorrow's event The Ghostlight Project hosted at San Jose Stage Company will be moved. In the spirit of inclusion & community we will be combining efforts with the Hammer Theatre Center's event.
