Uber Driver Strikes Man 'Clearly Outside of Crosswalk:' PD

An Uber driver struck a man who was "clearly outside of the crosswalk" in the 500 block of Tully Road in San Jose. Jan. 24, 2017 An Uber driver on his way to pick up a passenger ended up striking a man crossing the street in San Jose who was "clearly outside of crosswalk," San Jose police said, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

