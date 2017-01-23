Uber Driver Strikes Man 'Clearly Outside of Crosswalk:' PD
An Uber driver struck a man who was "clearly outside of the crosswalk" in the 500 block of Tully Road in San Jose. Jan. 24, 2017 An Uber driver on his way to pick up a passenger ended up striking a man crossing the street in San Jose who was "clearly outside of crosswalk," San Jose police said, and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|T300 key programmer car list (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|Ambrosio
|2
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC