'Tis the season of school crab feeds
Photo James Sakane/Bay Area News Group/2015 A number of high schools in the area will be holding their annual crab feed fundraisers including Branham High and Willow Glen High, which will both be on Jan. 21. With crab season in full swing, San Jose residents will get several upcoming opportunities to indulge in the sweet shellfish-and all for a good cause, no less. Whether you like to dunk, drench or drown your crab in melted butter, the Branham High Sports Boosters and the Willow Glen Performing Arts Boosters both are hosting crab feed fundraisers Jan. 21 that are sure to satisfy.
