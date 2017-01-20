The name left off the 'craft' label: Walmart
Many beer geeks spent the end of 2016 debating their list of the year's best releases - Voodoo's ManBearPig imperial stout? Tree House's King JJJuliusss double IPA? Ocelot's Talking Backwards triple IPA? - and looking back at the rising tides of sour beers and fruit-flavored IPAs. But one of the biggest beer developments of the past 12 months is this: Walmart now sells its own "craft" beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Artist Thomas Kinkade died suddenly of natural ... (Apr '12)
|Mon
|10 pin
|25
|Macular degeneration breaking treatment
|Jan 28
|Going blind Not
|1
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|City of Santa Clara plans to force the San Fran...
|Jan 18
|Ron
|4
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Bigfoot is not at all imaginary for many inland... (May '09)
|Jan 16
|Callme TRUMP
|69
|San Francisco 49ers frivolous lawsuit against t...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC