The name left off the 'craft' label: Walmart

Many beer geeks spent the end of 2016 debating their list of the year's best releases - Voodoo's ManBearPig imperial stout? Tree House's King JJJuliusss double IPA? Ocelot's Talking Backwards triple IPA? - and looking back at the rising tides of sour beers and fruit-flavored IPAs. But one of the biggest beer developments of the past 12 months is this: Walmart now sells its own "craft" beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.