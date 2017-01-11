The Naked Magicians Are Coming to San Jose for One Night Only
The Naked Magicians , the world's naughtiest and funniest magic show, is coming to The California Theatre in San Jose for one night only - Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $30-$85 and are available now by visiting www.ticketmaster.com , by calling 800-982-ARTS or in-person at the City National Civic Box Office . For an even cheekier night out, special VIP tickets are available and include premium seats, and a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with The Naked Magicians.
