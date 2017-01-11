The Naked Magicians Are Coming to San...

The Naked Magicians Are Coming to San Jose for One Night Only

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Naked Magicians , the world's naughtiest and funniest magic show, is coming to The California Theatre in San Jose for one night only - Wednesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $30-$85 and are available now by visiting www.ticketmaster.com , by calling 800-982-ARTS or in-person at the City National Civic Box Office . For an even cheekier night out, special VIP tickets are available and include premium seats, and a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with The Naked Magicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Dec 29 lol 87
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,837,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC