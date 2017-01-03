SJPD: 5 arrested in August slaying of...

SJPD: 5 arrested in August slaying of 16-year-old boy

1 hr ago

Five San Jose residents were arrested in connection with an August shooting death of a 16-year-old, police said Thursday. Four suspects - Alexander Lozano , 19, Paul Lozano , 24, Mathew Mendivil , 19, and Esaias Valles, 20 - were recently arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the San Jose Police Department .

