SJPD: 5 arrested in August slaying of 16-year-old boy
Five San Jose residents were arrested in connection with an August shooting death of a 16-year-old, police said Thursday. Four suspects - Alexander Lozano , 19, Paul Lozano , 24, Mathew Mendivil , 19, and Esaias Valles, 20 - were recently arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the San Jose Police Department .
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|Angry Mexican
|292
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|21 hr
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
