SJPD: 5 arrested in August slaying of 16-year-old boy

Five San Jose residents were arrested in connection with an August shooting death of a 16-year-old, police said Thursday. Four suspects - Alexander Lozano , 19, Paul Lozano , 24, Mathew Mendivil , 19, and Esaias Valles, 20 - were recently arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the San Jose Police Department .

