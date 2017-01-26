SF South Bay: Bike meetings tonight, and more
City of Cupertino Bike Plan Review and Open House , January 25 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. You can also see the proposal for a a Class IV - separated - bike lanes on Stevens Creek Boulevard from Foothill Blvd to Tantau Ave. Mountain View BPAC meets tonight to discuss El Monte Ave pedestrian improvements and talk about recent VTA BPAC activities.
