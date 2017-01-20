Saratoga style briefs: Boys Team Charity to hold open house

The Boys Team Charity, Saratoga League will be holding an Informational Open House on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Saratoga Woods Swim Club Clubhouse located at 12341 Saratoga Creek Dr. in Saratoga. Boys Team Charity is a volunteer service organization dedicated to developing an altruistic spirit in young men through active participation of parents and sons in philanthropic projects in their communities.

