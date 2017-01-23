Santa Clara Co.: Highway 152 three-car crash kills Irvine woman
An Irvine woman died in a three-car head-on crash on Highway 152 that also seriously injured three other people Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 12:06 p.m. on the highway east of San Felipe Road, about eight miles east of the Gilroy city limits.
