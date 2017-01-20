San Jose: Two teens arrested in 2016 ...

San Jose: Two teens arrested in 2016 execution-style shooting

Two teens have been charged with committing the grisly execution-style shooting of a college student in East San Jose last April, authorities said. Raul Alberto Tellez, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with murder Thursday in the April 16 slaying of 18-year-old Cruz Antonio Castro, who hailed from San Jose and the Central Valley.

