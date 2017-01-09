San Jose: Taqueria fatal shooting victims identified by authorities

Authorities have identified two men who were killed in a brazen triple-shooting inside an East San Jose taqueria last week, as detectives continue searching for suspects. The shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. Thursday at La Mejor Taqueria in the 2000 block of Story Road when unidentified suspects reportedly walked into the restaurant and opened fire on three men eating inside.

