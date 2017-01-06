San Jose: State suspends store's liquor license again
For the second time in less than a year, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has suspended the liquor license of San Carlos Liquors in San Jose. The state agency said it suspended the license for 30 days and cited the owner after officials discovered a freestanding illegal gambling device on the premises.
