San Jose: Police auditor, chief look to increase community outreach in 2017
A long-term project to bridge minority groups and police in San Jose is set to kick off later this month with a community forum aimed exposing each side's concerns and hopes with the other. The "Community Trust in Policing Forum" planned for Jan. 21 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza consists of panel discussions led by Police Chief Eddie Garcia and the Walter Katz, the city's independent police auditor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ackelly
|291
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Tue
|pikay
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC