San Jose: Police auditor, chief look to increase community outreach in 2017

A long-term project to bridge minority groups and police in San Jose is set to kick off later this month with a community forum aimed exposing each side's concerns and hopes with the other. The "Community Trust in Policing Forum" planned for Jan. 21 at the Mexican Heritage Plaza consists of panel discussions led by Police Chief Eddie Garcia and the Walter Katz, the city's independent police auditor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.