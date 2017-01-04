San Jose: Police arrest suspected pur...

San Jose: Police arrest suspected purse snatcher who targeted older Asian women

11 hrs ago

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of occasionally violent purse-snatch robberies targeting older Asian women in San Jose, according to police. Police said Terrell Anthony Norman, 18, of San Jose, followed at least 14 victims from shopping centers to their homes, where they were sometimes pulled to the ground and dragged, causing injuries.

