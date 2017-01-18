San Jose: Mayor Liccardo taps Carrasc...

San Jose: Mayor Liccardo taps Carrasco as vice mayor

With the clock winding down to make an appointment, Mayor Sam Liccardo on Tuesday settled on East Side Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco as his pick for vice mayor. "Magdalena brings a strong voice, real-world experience, and an unwavering commitment to expanding opportunities for the many residents in our community who struggle to survive and make a better life for their children," Liccardo said in a statement.

