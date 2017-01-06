San Jose: Maverick councilman thrived in flying out of formation

San Jose Councilman Pierluigi Olivero is termed out after 10 years representing District 6. Oliverio says that one of his favorite places in his district is the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden. Never shy about speaking his mind, Pierluigi Oliverio left an undeniable mark in District 6 after spending 10 years as the area's representative on the San Jose City Council.

