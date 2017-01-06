San Jose: Maverick councilman thrived in flying out of formation
San Jose Councilman Pierluigi Olivero is termed out after 10 years representing District 6. Oliverio says that one of his favorite places in his district is the San Jose Municipal Rose Garden. Never shy about speaking his mind, Pierluigi Oliverio left an undeniable mark in District 6 after spending 10 years as the area's representative on the San Jose City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Gntlspirit
|294
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC