San Jose man gets prison for bizarre Wal-mart, Chevron crashes that injured 7
A man accused of a drug-addled Easter rampage that ended after he barreled his car through the window of a Wal-mart and bludgeoned shoppers with a metal bar was sentenced Monday to eight years in state prison. The sentence imposed on Haamid Ade Zaid, now 37, covers both the Easter 2013 crash, as well as a similar incident in 2012.
