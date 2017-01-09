San Jose man gets prison for bizarre Wal-mart, Chevron crashes that injured 7

A man accused of a drug-addled Easter rampage that ended after he barreled his car through the window of a Wal-mart and bludgeoned shoppers with a metal bar was sentenced Monday to eight years in state prison. The sentence imposed on Haamid Ade Zaid, now 37, covers both the Easter 2013 crash, as well as a similar incident in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.