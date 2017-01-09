San Jose: Man, 71, killed by car in citya s first traffic fatality of 2017
A 71-year-old man was hit and killed Sunday night by a woman driving a Toyota Matrix, the city's first traffic-related fatality of 2017, according to police. The man was walking in a marked crosswalk on Story Road at Lancelot Lane at about 8:35 p.m. when he was hit by a woman driving eastbound on Story, according to San Jose police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Gntlspirit
|294
|White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|Cody
|16
|Snapchat (G4y)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16)
|Dec 30
|MARK FARKER
|5
|Just Sayin (Mar '14)
|Dec 29
|lol
|87
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC