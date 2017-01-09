San Jose: Man, 71, killed by car in c...

San Jose: Man, 71, killed by car in citya s first traffic fatality of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Almaden Resident

A 71-year-old man was hit and killed Sunday night by a woman driving a Toyota Matrix, the city's first traffic-related fatality of 2017, according to police. The man was walking in a marked crosswalk on Story Road at Lancelot Lane at about 8:35 p.m. when he was hit by a woman driving eastbound on Story, according to San Jose police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Sun Gntlspirit 294
White Men Don`t Find Black Women Attractive, Ca... (Jun '13) Jan 5 Cody 16
Snapchat (G4y) Jan 3 Anonymous 1
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News What it's like to house-hunt in Silicon Valley,... (Jan '16) Dec 30 MARK FARKER 5
Just Sayin (Mar '14) Dec 29 lol 87
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at January 09 at 2:39PM PST

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC