San Jose: Former Mayor Chuck Reed offers legal services on city matters

Now that he's been out of office for two years, former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed is offering private legal services to people dealing with San Jose government. "Now that my "revolving door" restrictions have expired, I am allowed to work on matters in San Jose in addition to my work in other local jurisdictions," Reed wrote in an email sent to a thousand people last week.

