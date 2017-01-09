San Jose City Council expected to approve downtown homeless housing in first meeting
Tackling homelessness topped the San Jose City Council agendas in 2016, and it appears to be a priority in the new year as elected leaders consider several proposals Tuesday, including new studio apartments for downtown homeless residents. In its first meeting of the year, the City Council is expected to approve a new six-story, 84-unit housing facility for the homeless in downtown San Jose.
