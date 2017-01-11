San Jose: Cesar Chavez meeting house now national landmark

The modest wooden meeting house on San Antonio Street, its stucco patched and foundation crumbling, looks like an unlikely selection for one of the two dozen prestigious federal landmark designations the National Park Service announced on Wednesday. But the people who built what became McDonnell Hall in 1953 cherished it as a chapel for the farmworkers who toiled in the muddy fields of an East San Jose barrio, a place known as Sal Si Puedes - "get out if you can."

